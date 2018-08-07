Turkey has tendered 600 MW of photovoltaic capacity, very little of which has been installed to date. A new 30 MW solar PV project, howe ver, is currently under construction.Turkey's Eastern Anatolia Development Agency has confirmed that developer Akfen Holding is currently building a 30 MW solar PV power plant in in the Edremit district of Turkey's eastern province of Van. The Eastern Anatolia Development Agency, whose aim is to foster cooperation between the public and private sectors, said the US$55 million project will comprise two construction phases. The first regards the building of 20 ...

