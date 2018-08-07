In the fourth of six tenders totaling 3 GW planned for the utility-scale segment, the French government selected 103 solar projects. In the next two and final rounds, around 1.7 GW of additional solar capacity will be assigned.The French Ministry for Ecological and Solidary Transition has announced it has 103 utility-scale solar projects with a combined capacity of 720 MW in the frame of the fourth of a series of six tenders for solar projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 17 MW. The government said that tender's final average price was €58.2/MWh, 5% lower compared to that of the third tender, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...