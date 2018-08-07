Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2019 to launch in Shanghai with the theme of Home For Next

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2019 will officially launch at Shanghai New International Expo Center on March 14 - 17, 2019. With a broader array of innovative products and solutions, cross-boundary elements and global industry heavyweights, AWE is ready to re-interpret its theme of "Home For Next", and make a blueprint for how smart technology powers our lives.

With a record-setting exhibition area of nearly 130,000 square meters, 292,600 visitors, hundreds of press conferences, and tens of thousands of freshly released products, AWE 2018 consolidated its position as a top home appliance and electronics show worldwide and an undoubted match for IFA and CES.

Set up in 2017, the Technology Park's AWE 2018 was a hit. Bringing together Internet enterprises, innovation investment companies and technology startups such as Tencent, Sinovation Ventures, Lenovo, GoPro and UBTECH, it showcased cutting-edge technologies spanning artificial intelligence, smart transportation, smart entertainment, sports & health, and forefront smart life scenarios to provide visitors with an unbelievable experience.

Now AWE has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates the home appliance and consumer electronics industry, suppliers throughout the industry chain, consumers, capital market and the media. Industry leaders will continue to display their comprehensive manufacturing strength. Hisense expanded its scale to half of a hall and Haier is ready to showcase the latest innovations from its six brands in an exhibition hall in 2019. Midea will also use one whole hall to display its products and solutions in home appliances, consumer electronics, HVAC, robots and automation, and smart logistics.

As one of the most vigorous, innovative platforms of the industry, AWE's global influence grows at a steady pace. In cooperation with German Modern Kitchen Appliance Association (AMK), AWE set a special zone covering an area of more than 1500 square meters for German enterprises. Established kitchen enterprises including Nobilia, Schott and other AMK members will showcase their modern kitchen technologies and solutions in an integrated kitchen on set. The Global Kitchen Summit will also be held by China Household Appliance Association, German Modern Kitchen Appliance Association and China Real Estate Association for the first time.

