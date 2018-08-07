

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index weakened more than expected in June, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 105.2 in June from 106.9 in May. The index was forecast to fall to 105.3.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 116.3 in June from 116.8 a month ago.



The lagging index came in at 115.6 in June versus 117.9 in May.



