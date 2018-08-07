sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.08.2018 | 11:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Egis Technology Inc. Announces 2018 Q2 Revenue Report

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462) announces its net revenues for Q2 2018.

Egis Technology logo

Consolidated 2018 Q2 Net Revenue (Unit: NTD Thousands)

Period

Q2 2018

Q2 2017

Y-o-Y
Increase
(Decrease)

%

Q1 2018

Q-o-Q
Increase

(Decrease)

%

Net Revenues

1,479,849

874,654

69%

1,633,685

(9)%

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch offices located in Mainland China, Japan, and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650962/Egis_logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire