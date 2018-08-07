

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production grew for the first time in three months in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 2.9 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 1.6 percent drop in May.



Among sectors, output of extraction and related services expanded 1.8 percent annually in June and manufacturing production increased by 0.6 percent.



At the same time, mining and quarrying output registered a decline of 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.7 percent from May, when it slid by 1.0 percent.



Manufacturing production remained flat in June, while it was expected to grow by 0.3 percent.



