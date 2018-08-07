

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors brushed aside trade tensions and shifted focus to earnings.



The benchmark DAX was up 119 points or 0.94 percent at 12,718 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Commerzbank shares fell over 2 percent. The lender swung to a profit in its second quarter but raised its cost target for 2018.



Automakers surged, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all rising over 2 percent as the dollar strengthened against most currencies.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen rallied 2.2 percent. The precision mechanical engineering company reported that its first-quarter EBITDA, excluding the restructuring result, rose to 20 million euros from last year's 14 million euros.



SGL Carbon soared 9.4 percent on posting turnaround results for the first half of 2018.



Mail and logistics company Deutsche Post gained nearly 2 percent after confirming its 2020 outlook.



In economic releases, German exports remained unchanged while industrial production declined more than expected in June, separate reports from Destatis showed today.



Exports registered nil growth in June from May after rising 1.7 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent drop.



Industrial production decreased by more-than-expected 0.9 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 2.4 percent rise in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX