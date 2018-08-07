

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday as investors brushed aside trade tensions and shifted focus to earnings.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 48 points or 0.88 percent at 5,526 in opening deals after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot rose over 1 percent as the dollar strengthened against most currencies.



Bonduelle slumped 6 percent after warning of slower growth in FY 2018-19.



Vicat rose 1.1 percent on solid first-half results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX