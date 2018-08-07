International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) today released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Financial and Operational Highlights -- Total average net production of 34,900 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day (boepd) for the second quarter of 2018. -- Production guidance range for the full year 2018 revised to 32,500 to 34,000 boepd. -- Operating costs per boe of USD 11.96 for the second quarter of 2018. -- Progressing plans to drill the Keruing prospect in Malaysia in late 2018. -- Preparing for oil drilling and continuing further gas optimization during 2018 in Canada. -- Full year 2018 capital expenditure guidance increased from USD 39.4 million to USD 44.0 million mainly related to increased gas optimization activities in Canada. -- IPC shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2018. -- Net debt reduced by over USD 100 million since completion of the acquisition of the Suffield assets to USD 255 million as at June 30, 2018. -- Full repayment of the CAD 60 million second lien credit facility. Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 -------------------- ------------------ USD Thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 ---------------------- ---------- -------- -------- -------- Revenue 120,637 48,496 235,799 100,428 Gross profit 45,920 10,361 83,493 28,031 Net result 21,498 7,113 47,811 11,574 Operating cash flow 76,687 32,644 152,747 72,319 EBITDA 74,478 30,049 139,769 69,435 ---------------------- ---------- -------- -------- -------- Mike Nicholson, IPC's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to announce our second quarter results for 2018. During the second quarter, IPC passed our first anniversary as an independently listed company in Canada and Sweden. In June 2018, our shares commenced trading on the main Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. Our strategic focus remains unchanged: seeking to deliver operational excellence, demonstrating financial resilience, maximizing the value of our resource base and targeting growth through acquisition. During the second quarter of 2018, all of our assets continued to perform well with average net production of 34,900 boepd, six percent higher than our first quarter production. Given the strong first half performance, we are revising our full year 2018 average production guidance range from 30,000 to 34,000 boepd to 32,500 to 34,000 boepd, net to IPC. Second quarter operating costs per boe were ahead of guidance at USD 11.96. We delivered a robust financial performance during the second quarter of 2018 generating operating cash flow of USD 77 million. This allowed IPC to pay the CAD 12 million deferred payment for the acquisition of the Suffield assets in Canada, fund our capital expenditure program and reduce net debt from USD 309 million at the end of the first quarter to USD 255 million by the end of the second quarter. First half 2018 operating cash flow was in excess of USD 150 million and net debt reduction was in excess of USD 100 million since completion of the Suffield acquisition in early January 2018. In Malaysia, following positive results from the previous infill drilling programs and continued good reservoir performance, we continue to assess potential further infill drilling on the Bertam field. In addition, we are progressing plans to drill the Keruing prospect in late 2018, subject to regulatory approval and rig contracting. In Canada, we are preparing for the launch of the first oil drilling campaign in the Suffield assets since 2014, with six wells expected to be completed by the end of 2018. Work runs in parallel to mature additional oil drilling and water injection candidates to extend the program into 2019. In addition, the immediate focus for the Suffield assets is on gas optimization efforts to offset natural declines. We are increasing our capital expenditure guidance for 2018 to USD 44.0 million from 39.4 million mainly related to increased gas optimization activities in Canada. IPC also remains proactive in looking for additional acquisition opportunities that we believe can add long term shareholder value." International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Media Manager Investor Relations reriksson@rive6.ch rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on August 7, 2018. The Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available on the Corporation's website (www.international-petroleum.com). Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: our intention to continue to implement our strategies to build long-term shareholder value; IPC's intention to review future potential growth opportunities; our belief that our resource base will provide feedstock to add to reserves in the future; the ability of our high quality portfolio of assets to provide a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth; organic growth opportunities in France, including the Villeperdue and the Vert-la-Gravelle projects and potential deeper prospectivity within the new 3D area acquired in late 2017; results of previous infill drilling and the potential for future infill drilling in Malaysia; the drilling of the Keruing prospect in Malaysia and the development options if drilling is successful; future development potential of the Suffield operations, including oil drilling and gas optimization; potential acquisition opportunities; estimates of reserves; estimates of contingent resources; estimates of prospective resources; the ability to generate free cash flows and use that cash to repay debt and to continue to deleverage; and future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Statements relating to "reserves" and "contingent resources" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves and resources can be profitably produced in the future. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by IPC, including expectations and assumptions concerning: prevailing commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve and contingent resource volumes; operating costs; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful

