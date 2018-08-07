Lubrizol Launches Solsperse W100 Hyperdispersant for Water-Borne Coatings

CLEVELAND, August 7, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the commercial availability of Solsperse W100, a new dispersant from the Solsperse W-Series family of water-borne dispersant technology.

Solsperse W100 is a multi-functional dispersant designed to work with a broad array of pigments across a wide range of water-borne coatings, simplifying the selection process for formulators. It is highly efficient, bringing pigments to optimum color development with 10-15% less dispersant than competitive dispersants require. In addition, the unique chemistry of Solsperse W100 has less impact on film properties, especially water resistance, making it ideal for use in corrosion control coatings or waterproofing coatings.

"Solsperse W100 delivers outstanding performance at much lower treat rates and has the 'all-rounder' characteristics that make it a solution to many of the challenges formulators face when designing water-borne industrial coatings," shares Dan Latas, global market manager, Lubrizol Performance Coatings. "The minimal impact on film properties will be widely applicable to many end-uses that were previously more challenging for water-borne technology."

Solsperse W100 joins Solsperse WV400 in the Solsperse W-Series of advanced water-borne dispersants. Each product in the Solsperse W-Series portfolio, which is designed to bring step-change dispersant performance, brings unique benefits for water-borne coatings.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Mike Heil

216-447-5176

Website: www.lubrizol.com

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

