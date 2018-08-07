Lubrizol Introduces Aptalon W8062 High-Performance Polyurethane Dispersion

CLEVELAND, August 7, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the commercial availability of Aptalon W8062 high performance polyurethane dispersion, a new offering from its breakthrough Aptalon polyamide technology portfolio.

Aptalon W8062 is a water-borne, self-crosslinking resin providing excellent resistance to hydrolysis, a broad assortment of chemicals, and abrasion while imparting very high hardness. Aptalon W8062 is a 1K dispersion specifically designed for high traffic rigors of residential, commercial and sports wood floor coating applications. Aptalon W8062 delivers the impact and abrasion resistance necessary for high traffic applications while maintaining outstanding gloss and finish throughout the service life of the floor. It meets or exceeds the performance properties of many 2K solvent-borne finishes without the need for external cross-linkers.

"Aptalon W8062 delivers exceptional durability and appearance", shares Pete Donati, segment manager, Lubrizol Performance Coatings. "It is an NMP, NEP, and APEO-free resin that consistently delivers a very hard, tough and beautiful finish that coating formulators expect for demanding wood floor applications."

Exclusively from Lubrizol, Aptalon polyamide technology delivers a step-change in performance for water-borne coatings. Highly adaptive, Aptalon polyamide technology can be tailored to provide high scratch and mar resistance, high chemical resistance, excellent water resistance, resistance to thermal degradation, and very high hardness. Early products from the Aptalon polyamide technology portfolio are designed for challenging metal and wood coatings, but the possibilities for its unique capabilities extend well beyond those applications.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Mike Heil

216-447-5176

Website: www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

