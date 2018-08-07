Terveystalo Oyj: Invitation: Terveystalo Half Year result audiocast and conference call on 17 August 2018

Terveystalo Plc will publish its Half Year report for 2018 on Friday, 17 August 2018 at approximately 9:00 am EEST.

The company will host an audiocast and conference call in English on17 August at 12:30 Finnish time (EEST). You can follow the English audiocast at: https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2018-08-17-teleconference (https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2018-08-17-teleconference).

To ask questions, call the conference line 5-10 minutes before the start time: Finland: +358 (0) 9 7479 0360, Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5033 6573, UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9104, United States: +1 323 -794 to 2095. If you call from another location, use one of the numbers above. The passcode is 320579.

Presentations will be held by Yrjö Närhinen, Chief Executive Officer and Ilkka Laurila, Chief Financial Officer.

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers approximately 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo is a member of Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

