Pearlescent Pigments Market to Gain Huge Demand From Automobile and Construction Industry Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pearlescent pigment Market size on the basis of geographical region spans Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. The laminar substrate is covered with metal oxides to produce pearlescent pigments. Both natural as well as synthetic techniques are employed to manufacture pearlescent pigments. Natural pearl pigments utilize natural mica as a substrate material. On the other hand, synthetic pearl pigments are employing silica, alumina and synthetic mica as a substrate material.

Although natural pearlescent pigments cover, the largest share in the pearlescent pigments market as far as the consumption is concerned but the employment of synthetic pearlescent pigments is gaining much speed when compared with natural pearlescent pigments. Other than that, it is said that the manufacturing of synthetic pearlescent pigment modified for particular end user uses is a more practical process than manufacturing natural pearl pigments. These pigments are known to have distinctive optical features and characteristics. They are semi-transparent in nature.

Browse 105 page research report with TOC on "Global Pearlescent Pigments Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pearlescent-pigment-market

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in raising the pearlescent pigments market size include rising inclination for aesthetics finishes in passenger cars and development of the automobile and construction industry. Pearlescent pigments are extensively utilized in the automotive paints and coatings sector, which is in turn compelling their demand in the coming future. On the other hand, strict regulations laid down by the government are anticipated to have a detrimental effect on the overall growth of the pearlescent market size over the forecast period.

It has also been observed that many small and medium-scale enterprises have walked out from the pearlescent pigment market as they were facing the high costs that were required in making the regulatory compliances certain. Despite this, it is noted that the cost of pearlescent pigments is comparatively high in developed areas of North America and Western Europe when compared to Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific has pearlescent pigments available at a much cheaper price, the reason being low cost of labor and widespread availability of raw materials like natural mica. Pearlescent pigments Market size on the basis of structure type spans substrate-free, monolayer and multilayer pearl pigment. Among all the segments, the multilayer segment has taken over the biggest market share as per the value and it is likely to continue as the leading segment in the market in the near future. Market size on the basis of product type spans natural pearl pigment, synthetic pearl pigment and glass flake pearl pigment.

Among all, the segment of natural pearl pigment is likely to record for the largest market share in terms of value in the next couple of years. Pearlescent pigments Market size on the basis of application spans automotive paints, paints & coatings, personal care, plastics, printing, and others. Others may include architecture, decorative paints, home appliances and textiles. Among all the applications, the segment of automotive paints application has contributed largely as per the value is concerned.

As far as the geography is concerned, Western Europe and North America were considered the leading markets for pearlescent pigment. On the contrary, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is estimated to be the most profitable and productive market in the coming future. Major companies operating in the Pearlescent Pigments Market include CQV, Altana, EMD, Basf, Sun Chem, Cristal, GEO Tech, Sudarshan, Kuncai, and RIKA.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

United States Gadolinium Market

United States Leather Market

High-Dielectric Ceramics Market

MCrAlY Alloy Powder Market



Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Pearlescent Pigments in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Pearlescent Pigments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Merck

Basf

CQV

Altana

Kuncai

Oxen Chem

Ruicheng

Forwarder

Volor

Coloray

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial grade

Cosmetics grade

Weathering resistance grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Coatings Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Leather Industry

Others

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/