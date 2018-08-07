Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at 5 p.m. CEST on 29 August 2018, at the offices of the Company in Stavanger, Forusparken 2, 4031 Stavanger, Norway.
The Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting is attached hereto.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Stavanger, 7 August 2018
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
