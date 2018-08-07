

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energen Corp. (EGN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $68.27 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $29.48 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Energen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $75.4 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to $339.65 million from $256.82 million last year.



Energen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $75.4 Mln. vs. $5.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $339.65 Mln vs. $256.82 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX