PromCon 2018 Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, is sponsoring, exhibiting, and leading a talk titled "What Prometheus Means for Monitoring Vendors" at PromCon 2018, a conference dedicated to the open source Prometheus monitoring system, hosted August 9-10 in Munich, Germany. Sysdig has created the only unified platform to deliver container security, monitoring, and forensics in a microservices-friendly architecture. Sysdig is focused on seamless integration between Sysdig Monitor and Prometheus, including supporting Prometheus metrics within Sysdig Monitor, support subscriptions for self-hosted enterprise Prometheus environments, and easy migration between the two platforms.

Sysdig released the Sysdig Docker Usage Report in May 2018, which found that 20% of Sysdig SaaS customers use Prometheus for microservice monitoring with Kubernetes. Sysdig predicts that adoption will increase due to the popularity of Prometheus and its avid community support. In February 2018, Sysdig announced the release of expanded Prometheus support options.

SPEAKING SESSION INFORMATION: Speaker: Jorge Salamero Sanz, Technical Marketing Manager, Sysdig Title: What Prometheus Means for Monitoring Vendors When: 11:45 a.m. on Friday, August 10 (Day 2) Abstract Users have been looking for a better understanding of how Prometheus monitoring and other commercial monitoring tools compare and contrast when it comes to Docker and Kubernetes monitoring. Are they enemies? Lovers? Twins separated at birth? Let's go there. This talk will discuss the Prometheus ecosystem from a vendor perspective. Speaker Bio Jorge enjoys monitoring all the things, from his Docker containers and Kubernetes clusters to writing sensors plugins for DIY IoT projects with Raspberry PI and ESP8266. Currently Jorge is part of the Sysdig team and in the past, he was one of the promoters of HumanOps and a Debian developer. PROMCON 2018 SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION What Sysdig is a Diamond-level sponsor of PromCon 2018 and will share demos of the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform Sysdig Monitor, Sysdig Secure, and open source Sysdig Inspect along with insight into Prometheus integrations. When August 9-10, 2018 Where Google Munich Sponsor Room Connect: Please stop by the Sysdig table or reach out to Amanda to schedule a time to speak with a Sysdig executive.

Sysdig will be conducting a survey regarding Prometheus use at PromCon. Results will be published later this year. For more information, follow Sysdig on Twitter for updates.

