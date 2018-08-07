

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback declined to a 4-day low of 1.1593 against the euro, reversing from an early high of 1.1550.



The greenback fell to near a 2-month low of 1.2965 against the loonie and a weekly low of 0.7437 against the aussie, off its early highs of 1.3007 and 0.7381, respectively.



The greenback hit a session's low of 0.6756 against the kiwi, after rising to 0.6725 at 8:30 pm ET.



The greenback slipped to 1.2974 against the pound and 111.17 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.2937 and 111.42, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 0.9968 against the franc, dropping to 0.9951.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.18 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 110.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 0.98 against the aussie, 0.69 against the kiwi and 1.28 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX