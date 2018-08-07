

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, the Czech Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



The trade surplus shrank to CZK 15.8 billion in June from CZK 19.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, the surplus increased from CZK 8.9 billion in May.



Both exports and imports climbed by 0.8 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively in June from last year.



Compared to May, exports advanced 3.1 percent and imports by 2.8 percent.



