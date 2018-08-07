Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights Second Quarter 2018

Total revenue increased 34.1% from the second quarter of 2017 to 45,076 kEUR, driven by strong performances in our Materialise Medical segment and in the ACTech business within our Materialise Manufacturing segment, which we acquired in October 2017.

Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts increased by 2,419 kEUR to 21,142 kEUR from 18,723 kEUR at year-end 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 90.9% from 2,732 kEUR for the second quarter of 2017 to 5,216 kEUR.

Net result was 369 kEUR, or 0.01 EUR per diluted share, compared to (955) kEUR, or (0.02) EUR per diluted share, over the same period last year.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "The past several months have been an especially exciting period for Materialise. We delivered another set of good results for the second quarter, with particularly strong performances from our Materialise Medical segment and the ACTech business we added to our Materialise Manufacturing segment last October. This performance again demonstrates the benefits of our company's diversified business model. In July, we announced a collaboration with BASF through which this leading chemicals company has invested US$25 million in Materialise to accelerate the advancement of the 3D printing sector through the development of innovative applications and new materials. We expect this collaboration to create significant new business opportunities in new markets over time. We also raised US$44.85 million in gross proceeds through a successful public offering of ADSs representing our shares, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs."

ACTech

On October 4, 2017, we acquired ACTech, a full-service manufacturer of complex metal parts. As described in more detail below, the acquired business has increased the scope of our Materialise Manufacturing segment's operations and had a significant impact on our results of operations for the second quarter of 2018, resulting in increases to our revenues, operating expenses and net result, among other items.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased 34.1% (1.5% excluding ACTech) to 45,076 kEUR (34,113 kEUR excluding ACTech) compared to 33,612 kEUR for the second quarter of 2017. Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts amounted to 21,142 kEUR at the end of the second quarter of 2018 compared to 18,723 kEUR at year end 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 5,216 kEUR from 2,732 kEUR primarily as a result of the contribution by ACTech. Excluding ACTech, Adjusted EBITDA increased to 3,245 kEUR. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) in the second quarter of 2018 was 11.6% (9.5% excluding ACTech) compared to 8.1% in the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 9.9% to 9,131 kEUR for the second quarter of 2018 from 8,305 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA amounted to 2,859 kEUR compared to 2,952 kEUR in the prior-year period, while the segment EBITDA margin (the segment's EBITDA divided by the segment's revenue) was 31.3% compared to 35.5% in the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 16.5% to 12,400 kEUR for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 10,646 kEUR for the same period in 2017. Compared to the same quarter in 2017, revenue from our medical software decreased 5.2%. Including deferred revenues from software and maintenance fees, medical software sales increased 8.9%. Revenue from medical devices and services grew 28.8%. Segment EBITDA was 2,124 kEUR compared to 758 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 17.1% from 7.1% in the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 61.8% to 23,387 kEUR for the second quarter of 2018 from 14,455 kEUR for the second quarter of 2017. Segment EBITDA increased to 2,264 kEUR from 1,241 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 9.7% from 8.6% for the same quarter in 2017. ACTech contributed revenue of 10,958 kEUR and segment EBITDA of 1,971 kEUR, with a segment EBITDA margin of 18.0%. Excluding ACTech, revenue decreased 14.0% to 12,429 kEUR and segment EBITDA decreased to 293 kEUR.

Gross profit was 24,788 kEUR, or 55.0% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding ACTech, gross profit was 21,189 kEUR, or 62.1% of total revenue, compared to 19,388 kEUR, or 57.7% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2017.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 22.9% to 25,700 kEUR for the second quarter of 2018 from 20,911 kEUR for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding ACTech, operating expenses increased, in the aggregate, 10.5% to 23,096 kEUR. Excluding ACTech, R&D expenses increased from 5,131 kEUR to 5,830 kEUR while S&M expenses increased from 10,009 kEUR to 11,038 kEUR and G&A expenses increased from 5,771 kEUR to 6,228 kEUR.

Net other operating income increased by 613 kEUR to 1,841 kEUR compared to 1,228 kEUR for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding ACTech, net other operating income increased by 557 kEUR. Net other operating income consists primarily of withholding tax exemptions for qualifying researchers, development grants, partial funding of R&D projects, currency exchange results on purchase and sales transactions, and the depreciation of intangible assets from business combinations.

Operating result increased to 929 kEUR from (295) kEUR for the same period prior year, primarily as a result of the contribution by ACTech. Excluding ACTech, operating result amounted to (122) kEUR.

Net financial result was (376) kEUR compared to (427) kEUR for the prior-year period. The financial result included (414) kEUR net financial expenses related to ACTech. The share in loss of joint venture increased to (141) kEUR from (42) kEUR for the same period last year.

The second quarter of 2018 contained income tax expense of 43 kEUR, of which 206 kEUR was related to ACTech, compared to 191 kEUR in the second quarter of 2017.

As a result of the above, net profit for the second quarter of 2018 was 369 kEUR or ((62) kEUR excluding ACTech), compared to net loss of (955) KEUR for the same period in 2017. Total comprehensive profit for the second quarter of 2018, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 422 kEUR compared to a loss of (1,403) kEUR for the same period in 2017.

As at June 30, 2018, we had cash and equivalents of 48,719 kEUR compared to 43,175 kEUR as at December 31, 2017. Cash flow from operating activities over the first six months of 2018 was 11,031 kEUR compared to 5,188 kEUR in the same period in 2017. Net shareholders' equity as at June 30, 2018 was 77,053 kEUR compared to 77,515 kEUR as at December 31, 2017.

2018 Guidance

As detailed in the company's year-end fiscal 2017 earnings announcement, in fiscal 2018, management expects to report consolidated revenue between 180,000 185,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 22,000 25,000 kEUR. Management also expects the amount of deferred revenue the company generates from annual licenses and maintenance in 2018 to increase by an amount between 2,000 4,000 kEUR as compared to 2017.

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related expenses of business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1658, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on June 30, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast

Materialise will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on the same day, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. Company participants on the call will include Wilfried Vancraen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Leys, Executive Chairman; and Johan Albrecht, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-469-2530 (U.S.) or 765-507-2679 (international), passcode #8889356. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.materialise.com.

A webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than 25 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, current estimates of fiscal 2018 revenues, deferred revenue from annual licenses and maintenance and Adjusted EBITDA, the benefits of our collaboration with BASF and the ACTech acquisition, results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including our strategic priorities for 2018), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2018. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statement (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months June 30, ended June 30, (in 000, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S.$ Revenue 52,550 45,076 33,612 88,975 65,533 Cost of sales (23,652 (20,288 (14,224 (40,232 (27,668 Gross profit 28,898 24,788 19,388 48,743 37,865 Gross profit as of revenue 55.0 55.0 57.7 54.8 57.8 Research and development expenses (6,798 (5,831 (5,131 (11,446 (9,723 Sales and marketing expenses (13,805 (11,842 (10,009 (22,441 (19,617 General and administrative expenses (9,358 (8,027 (5,771 (15,187 (11,150 Net other operating income (expenses) 2,146 1,841 1,228 2,390 2,246 Operating (loss) profit 1,083 929 (295 2,059 (379 Financial expenses (1,127 (967 (1,317 (2,517 (2,236 Financial income 689 591 890 1,431 1,667 Share in loss of joint venture (164 (141 (42 (244 (431 (Loss) profit before taxes 481 412 (764 729 (1,379 Income taxes (50 (43 (191 (543 (392 Net (loss) profit for the period 431 369 (955 186 (1,771 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent 431 369 (955 186 (1,771 Non-controlling interest Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic 0.01 0.01 (0.02 0.00 (0.04 Diluted 0.01 0.01 (0.02 0.00 (0.04 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 47,428 47,428 47,325 47,378 47,325 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 48,131 48,131 47,325 48,106 47,325

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months June 30, ended June 30, (in 000) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S.$ Net profit (loss) for the period 431 369 (955 186 (1,771 Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 62 53 (448 (42 (326 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 62 53 (448 (42 (326 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes 493 422 (1,403 144 (2,097 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 493 422 (1,403 144 (2,097 Non-controlling interest

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of As of June 30, December 31, (in 000) 2018 2017 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 18,416 18,447 Intangible assets 27,058 28,646 Property, plant equipment 89,011 86,881 Investments in joint ventures 31 Deferred tax assets 288 304 Other non-current assets 4,062 3,667 Total non-current assets 138,835 137,976 Current assets Inventories 10,794 11,594 Trade receivables 38,408 35,582 Other current assets 10,213 9,212 Cash and cash equivalents 48,719 43,175 Total current assets 108,134 99,563 Total assets 246,969 237,539

As of As of June 30, December 31, (in 000) 2018 2017 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 2,735 2,729 Share premium 80,396 79,839 Consolidated reserves (4,233 (3,250 Other comprehensive income (1,845 (1,803 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 77,053 77,515 Non-controlling interest Total equity 77,053 77,515 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 85,700 81,788 Deferred tax liabilities 6,603 7,006 Deferred income 6,892 5,040 Other non-current liabilities 1,692 1,904 Total non-current liabilities 100,887 95,738 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 12,519 12,769 Trade payables 16,437 15,670 Tax payables 3,288 3,560 Deferred income 22,309 18,791 Other current liabilities 14,476 13,496 Total current liabilities 69,029 64,286 Total equity and liabilities 246,969 237,539

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (in 000) 2018 2017 Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period 186 (1,771 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property, plant equipment 5,517 3,954 Amortization of intangible assets 2,498 1,269 Share-based payment expense 366 700 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment (90 28 Movement in provisions 14 Movement reserve for bad debt 68 139 Financial income (58 (318 Financial expense 1,032 585 Impact of foreign currencies 111 302 Share in loss of a joint venture (equity method) 244 431 Income taxes and deferred taxes 543 392 Other (92 (58 Working capital adjustment income tax paid Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (4,147 (3,580 Decrease (increase) in inventories 774 (509 Increase in trade payables and other payables 5,634 4,207 Income tax paid (1,555 (597 Net cash flow from operating activities 11,031 5,188

For the six months ended June 30, (in 000) 2018 2017 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (8,588 (15,770 Purchase of intangible assets (583 (1,027 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment (net) 486 104 Available for sale investments (50 Investments in joint-ventures (500 Interest received (2 241 Net cash flow used in investing activities (8,737 (16,952 Financing activities Proceeds from loans borrowings 18,770 14,203 Repayment of loans borrowings (14,074 (1,634 Repayment of finance leases (1,366 (1,405 Direct attributable expense capital increase 207 Interest paid (814 (302 Other financial income (expense) (130 (154 Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities 2,593 10,708 Net increase of cash cash equivalents 4,887 (1,056 Cash cash equivalents at beginning of the year 43,175 55,912 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents 657 (1,024 Cash cash equivalents at end of the year 48,719 53,832

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, (in 000) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net profit (loss) for the period 369 (955 186 (1,771 Income taxes 43 191 543 392 Financial expenses 967 1,317 2,517 2,236 Financial income (591 (890 (1,431 (1,667 Share in loss of joint venture 141 42 244 431 Depreciation and amortization 4,010 2,656 8,015 5,224 EBITDA 4,939 2,361 10,074 4,845 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1) 277 371 366 700 Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2) ADJUSTED EBITDA 5,216 2,732 10,440 5,545

(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses represent the cost of equity-settled and cash-settled share-based payments to employees (2) During the periods presented, we did not incur any fees or costs in connection with acquisitions.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) Materialise Materialise Materialise Manufact- Total Unallocated Consoli- (in 000) Software Medical uring segments (1) dated For the six months ended June 30, 2018 Revenues 17,457 24,346 47,019 88,822 153 88,975 Segment EBITDA 5,183 4,184 5,397 14,764 (4,690 10,074 Segment EBITDA 29.7 17.2 11.5 16.6 11.3 For the six months ended June 30, 2017 Revenues 16,880 20,578 27,862 65,320 213 65,533 Segment EBITDA 5,945 1,072 2,563 9,580 (4,735 4,845 Segment EBITDA 35.2 5.2 9.2 14.7 7.4

Materialise Materialise Materialise Manufact- Total Unallocated Consoli- (in 000) Software Medical uring segments (1) dated For the three months ended June 30, 2018 Revenues 9,131 12,400 23,387 44,918 158 45,076 Segment EBITDA 2,859 2,124 2,264 7,247 (2,308 4,939 Segment EBITDA 31.3 17.1 9.7 16.1 11.0 For the three months ended June 30, 2017 Revenues 8,305 10,646 14,455 33,406 206 33,612 Segment EBITDA 2,952 758 1,241 4,951 (2,590 2,361 Segment EBITDA 35.5 7.1 8.6 14.8 7.0

(1) Unallocated Revenues consist of occasional one-off sales by our core competencies not allocated to any of our segments. Unallocated Segment EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and net other operating income (expense).

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, (in 000) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net profit (loss) for the period 369 (955 186 (1,771 Income taxes 43 191 543 392 Financial expenses 967 1,317 2,517 2,236 Financial income (591 (890 (1,431 (1,667 Share in loss of joint venture 141 42 244 431 Operating profit 929 (295 2,059 (379 Depreciation and amortization 4,010 2,656 8,015 5,224 Corporate research and development 496 516 986 1,025 Corporate headquarter costs 2,813 2,464 5,077 4,537 Net other operating income (expense) (1,001 (390 (1,373 (827 Segment EBITDA 7,247 4,951 14,764 9,580

