ECMWF Copernicus C3S Monthly Update: Hot and Dry Weather Conditions in July

July 2018 surface air temperature

Many regions around the globe saw much above average temperatures, due in part to sustained heatwaves, for instance in northern Europe , northern China , Korea and Japan .

saw its second warmest July on record, half a degree cooler than the warmest July (2010), globally it was the third warmest July, but only insignificantly cooler than the second warmest July (2017).

More information and graphics can be downloaded here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/resources/data-analysis/average-surface-air-temperature-analysis

July 2018 Hydrological variables

Most of northern Europe saw very dry conditions, including the British Isles, Benelux and Scandinavia, with Sweden seeing a large number of wildfires related to the dry conditions,

, in particular the region around the Adriatic, saw continued wetter than average conditions, with several countries experiencing floods, Japan saw very heavy rainfall at the beginning of the month, leading to flooding and landslides

More information and graphics can be downloaded here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/monthly-summaries-precipitation-relative-humidity-and-soil-moisture

July 2018 Sea Ice

Sea-ice cover was below average in both polar regions:

Antarctic July sea-ice area was the fourth lowest on record, with much below sea-ice cover in the east of the Weddell Sea,

the Arctic saw much below sea ice cover in a large region stretching eastward from the Svalbard archipelago to the Laptev Sea, north of Siberia

More information and graphics can be downloaded here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/products/monthly-sea-ice-maps

About Copernicus

Copernicus is the European Commission's flagship Earth observation programme. It delivers freely accessible operational data and information services which provide users with reliable and up-to-date information related to environmental issues.

C3S is implemented by ECMWF on behalf of the European Commission. ECMWF also implements the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS). ECMWF is an independent intergovernmental organisation, producing and disseminating numerical weather predictions to its 34 Member and Co-operating States.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service website can be found at https://climate.copernicus.eu/

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service website can be found at http://atmosphere.copernicus.eu/

The ECMWF website can be found at https://www.ecmwf.int/

