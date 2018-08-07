Plywood Market Report 2018 Shares Detailed Industry Analysis, Competition by Company, Market Size by Type, Status and Outlook by Regions, Application/End Users, and Market Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Plywood Market is subject to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand from housing market and retail sector. Growing demand of plywood from housing market is credited to booming buildings & construction industry, thus driving market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing benefits of plywood over traditional materials such as metal, wood, and plastic are expected to fuel the growth of plywood market in upcoming years. Growing popularity of plywood in marine applications to build decks, rooftops and doors are anticipated to boost market growth. Increasing adoption of plywood in manufacturing of structural panels is likely to drive market expansion. However, high costs of plywood in comparison with the OSB (Oriented Starboard) are substantially hampering market growth. Increasing demand of the chequered plywood form automotive industry for applications such as automotive flooring are anticipated to expand market reach of plywood industry during the forecast period. Application of plywood includes building & construction industry, automotive sector, housing market, marine industry, and interior design industry. These wide range applications of plywood and its byproducts are expected to amplify growth of plywood industry in upcoming years.

Easy availability of plywood in regions where forest resources and wood plantations are in abundant amount, particularly in Asia-Pacific region, are offering lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the plywood industry. Moreover, substantial investment by market players in development of innovative products to gain a competitive edge coupled with mergers, acquisitions and partnerships for vertical integration are driving growth of the plywood industry, in the recent years. Increasing infrastructural activities in developing economies across the globe are major drivers for sustained growth of the plywood market, in the last few years. Furthermore, rise in the per capita income and surging economic condition in developing countries such as India, Brazil and China are predicted to fuel market growth in near future. Governmental initiatives to promote infrastructural activities such as smart cities projects are expected to drive demand for plywood in upcoming years as well. However, recent advancement in the packaging industry coupled with growing preference towards plastics, metals and cardboards are expected to hamper growth of plywood industry. Additionally, growing competition in among plywood manufactures are negatively hampering market growth. Factors such as stringent the rules and regulations by local governments all across the globe against deforestation regulations is predicted to negatively influence marker progress.

Plywood market is broadly classified into four types such as softwood plywood, hardwood, tropical plywood and decorative plywood. Softwood plywood is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the plywood industry with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the softwood plywood market segment is credited to its increasing use in the building & construction activities. Plywood is manufactured with the help of thinner sheets of wood veneer. Plywood is widely used for housing in North America and European region. Advantages of plywood are cost-effectiveness, flexibility, re-usability and scalability. Plywood is commonly considered as an ideal replacement for plain wood due to its benefits such as resistance to cracks, tear resistance, shrinkage and twisting. Additionally, plywood encompasses high degree of strength in comparison with the plain wood. The plywood market is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the growing housing market, increasing per capita income, and presence of prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the plywood market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing infrastructural activities, booming retail sector, and substantial investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Access 151 page research report with TOC on "Plywood Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/plywood-market-report

The key players in the plywood market are Ainsworth Lumber Limited, Boise Cascade Limited, Atlantic Plywood Co., Eksons Co., Century Plyboard (India) Limited, Greenply Industries Limited, Georgia-Pacific Co., Uniply Industries Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company. This report studies the Plywood market status and outlook of global, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Plywood market by product type and application/end industries. The global Plywood market was XX million US$ in 2017 and is expected to XX million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Plywood in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Turkey etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia ( Indonesia , Thailand , Philippines , Malaysia and Vietnam ))

( , , Korea, , and ( , , , and )) South America ( Brazil etc.)

( etc.) Middle East and Africa ( North Africa and GCC Countries)

The major companies in this report including

UPM

SVEZA

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific Samkotimber

West Fraser

Greenply Industries

Boise Cascade

Rimbunan Hijau

Samling

Syktyvkar plywood mill

Plum Creek Timber Company

Swanson Group

Potlatch Corporation

Roseburg

Demidovo plywood mill

Columbia Forest Products

Penghong

Xingang

DeHua

Shengyang

Happy Group

Hunan Fuxiang

King Coconut

Fengling

Jinqiu

Luli

Guangzhou Weizheng

Ganli

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Softwood plywood

Hardwood plywood

Tropical plywood

Aircraft plywood

Decorative plywood (overlaid plywood)

Flexible plywood

Marine plywood

Other types

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Furniture industry

Interior decoration

Engineering and construction

Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Soft Drink Packaging Market

Food Color Ingredients Market

Auto Cooling Fluid Market

Silver Nanoparticles Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com