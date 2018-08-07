

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $30.22 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $14.40 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.97 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.2% to $387.06 million from $261.18 million last year.



Denbury Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $60.97 Mln. vs. $0.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $387.06 Mln vs. $261.18 Mln last year.



