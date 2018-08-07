

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were trading higher on Tuesday morning amid expectations that the U.S. sanctions on major oil exporter Iran will tighten global supply.



Brent crude oil futures were up 92 cents or 1.25 percent at $74.67 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 63 cents or 0.91 percent at $69.64 a barrel.



A first wave of U.S. sanctions against Iran officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday, with U.S. President saying that he is asking for World Peace, nothing less!



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani described the measures as 'psychological warfare' which aimed to 'sow division among Iranians.'



More sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and Central Bank will come into effect in November.



Many countries, including U.S. allies in Europe as well as China and India, oppose the sanctions, but the U.S. government said it wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil. The U.S. wants to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran.



