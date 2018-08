PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade gap widened in June, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Customs Office showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 6.25 billion in June from EUR 6.02 billion in the previous month.



Moreover, this was the highest shortfall since February 2017.



Exports rebounded 1.0 percent from May, when it fell by 2.0 percent.



Similarly, imports climbed 1.4 percent in June after falling 0.1 percent in the previous month.



