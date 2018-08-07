Data Business in Oil and Gas Market to be Worth US$ 64,845.8 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global data business in oil and gas market is expected to reach a value of US$ 64,845.8 Mn by 2026 on account of digitization across the oil and gas industry. In the years 2015 to 2017, the oil and gas industry's CAPEX fell considerably; however, the industry is focusing on technological advancements to find optimal production techniques for intelligent development of unconventional resources, and to increase the commercial success rates of drilled exploration wells with computer-aided optimization of processes.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse Research Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/data-business-in-oil-gas-market.html

Investments in oil and gas industry are anticipated to increase gradually from 2018, further driving the digitization across the industry using data science. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 driven by the increasing adoption of data management & big data software and solutions, and data monetization in the oil and gas industry. North America is anticipated to be the dominant region in the data business in oil and gas market followed by Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. The upstream application segment is expected to observe flourishing growth due to the rising need for enhanced oil exploration and production to maintain the production and to meet the demand in the next decade with sufficient oil and gas discoveries.

Request a Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47826

Need for generating value from the large amount of data generated in the oil and gas industry driving the global market

The large amount of data generated in the oil and gas industry can be used to discover new oil deposits to meet the global oil and gas demand and to increase operational efficiencies in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry. From exploration and production to trading and retail, classifying and streamlining the massive amounts of data generated with the data management solutions is necessary to optimize functions and enhance safety standards at every stage in the oil and gas industry. With big data analytics solutions, data is analysed to find optimum oil drilling locations and to predict success for new oil and gas exploration. Direct data monetization vendors sell seismic data, well data, production data, and geological survey reports to other companies for producing value from these data reports. The data business market is expected to flourish over the forecast period to integrate and interpret large amounts of structured and unstructured data generated daily from exploration, production, and development of oil and gas.

Get a PDF Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47826

Data Business in Oil and Gas Market: Scope of the Report

The data business in oil and gas market is segmented based on component, oil companies, application, E&P lifecycle, and geography. Due to increasing digitization in the oil and gas industry, the market is anticipated to experience flourishing growth during the forecast period. By 2026, the upstream application segment will account for more than 56% of the global data business in oil and gas market due to increasing IT spending in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry. Exploration is the key segment in the E&P lifecycle of the oil and gas industry driven mainly by deep-water exploration activities, shale gas exploration activities, declining exploration costs, and rising focus on near field explorations. National Oil Companies (NOCs) are anticipated to have more than 53% market share by 2026. NOCs are increasingly spending on big data and data management software and services, thus accounting for the maximum share in the data business market. Big data software such as data analytics, data collection, data discovery &visualization, and data management software holds the major share in the big data in oil and gas component of the market with data analytics and data management software driving the growth of this segment. Data management component growth is driven mainly by corporate/enterprise data management software.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/47826

North America is leading the data business in oil and gas market with 36% share globally. The presence of key industry players, increasing oil production, shale oil reserves, and necessary infrastructure in the U.S. is expected to drive the region's growth. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the data business in oil and gas market. Increasing oil consumption will drive the need for enhanced oil exploration and production in the APAC region. Increasing adoption of advance technological solutions in the oil and gas industry across GCC countries, Russia, China, Canada, and the U.S is expected to offer prominent opportunities to the market.

Browse Research Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/data-business-in-oil-gas-market.htm

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market is segmented as below:

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Big Data Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Visualization and Discovery Data Management Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance

Data Management Software Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Project Data Management (PDM) National Data Repository (NDR) Services Consulting& Planning Integration& Implementation Operation & Maintenance

Direct Data Monetization



Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)



Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream



Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production



Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

& (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Big Data in Oil and Gas Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/big-data-oil-and-gas-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/big-data-oil-and-gas-market.html Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-gas-project-management-software-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/