Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16