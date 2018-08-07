Appian Corporation: Queensland University of Technology to Modernise Business Processes with Appian Cloud Platform

RESTON, Va. and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 07, 2018and Business Process Management (BPM) platform provider, today announced it will work with Queensland University of Technology (QUT), a major Australian university, to roll-out new enterprise applications on the Appian Cloud Platform. QUT is redesigning business processes to provide an improved student and staff experience, starting with Finance, Payroll and HR processes.



"As a major Australian university with a global outlook and a real-world focus, we are committed to providing a contemporary experience for our staff and students through continued digital transformation," said Judy Stokker, Vice-President (Technology) and Chief Information Officer at QUT. "We selected Appian to help us along our digital transformation journey because the platform offers fast implementation, ease of use, and flexibility."

The university will use Appian to digitise and streamline processes, providing a simple, intuitive interface for users which also saves them time. The automated business rules in Appian's low-code platform will also help make processes more efficient, reducing the effort needed for process administration. In addition, QUT will leverage Appian for its reporting efforts, allowing QUT to easily identify opportunities for process improvement, helping the university to continue to transform the experience of its staff and students.

QUT is one of the nation's fastest growing research universities and its courses are in high demand, with nearly 50,000 students currently enrolled for the real-world experience it offers. Staff deliver relevant teaching and applied research in close collaboration with industry, adding a practical perspective to theoretical education. The university's state-of-the-art campuses in Brisbane offer high quality learning, teaching and research spaces and technologies to better meet the needs of students, academics and researchers.

"The University has a strong vision for streamlining its business processes and modernising the staff and student experience," said Karen Astley, Vice President Asia-Pacific, Appian. "Appian is excited to provide the platform to accelerate that vision and enable QUT to respond to changing business needs with minimal time and effort."

As well as using Appian to improve existing processes, in the future QUT plans to use Appian applications to better enable the design, execution, management and optimisation of new business processes, delivering an enhanced experience for the university community.

QUT is a major Australian university with a global outlook and a real-world focus. We are one of the nation's fastest growing research universities and our courses are in high demand. Our graduates include eight Rhodes Scholars, five of these awarded in the past six years.

We are an ambitious and collaborative institution that seeks to equip our students and graduates with the skills they'll need in an increasingly disrupted and challenged world. We are transforming the student experience we offer our 50,000 students and we place a premium on the international and national accreditation of our various professional degrees.

Our internationally award-winning Science and Engineering Centre is home to The Cube, acknowledged as one of the world's largest digital interactive learning and display spaces. We established the world's first Creative Industries Faculty, and we invest heavily in collaborative learning and interdisciplinary research environments.

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

