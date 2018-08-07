

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $16 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $24 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $2.63 billion from $2.36 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $30 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX