sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,12 Euro		-0,01
-0,47 %
WKN: 877247 ISIN: US6762201068 Ticker-Symbol: ODP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,274
2,328
14:50
2,27
2,33
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC
OFFICE DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OFFICE DEPOT INC2,12-0,47 %