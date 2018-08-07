Introducing the One-of-a-kind, Immersive Plant-based Exhibition by Plant Pop

LONDON, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This August, Plant Pop launches their one-of-a-kind, immersive plant-based exhibition held at the Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane for the V-for Festival in London.

The pop-up exhibition is made up of stimulating spaces designed specifically to captivate guests, whilst indulging them in unique entertainment that takes interactive art to a whole new level.

Within each distinct room, there are wonderful interactive art installations that focus on the celebration of plant life. The avocado room consists of avocado chairs, the pea room has a giant pea swing and it is hard to miss the enormous pineapple walkway and the orange room with bouncy oranges. The wacky designs create the perfect social media opportunity, providing guests with endless fun to create brilliant content.

"Plant Pop is an interactive 'plant-based' experience designed to be tactile and shareable. We invite our guests to let their imagination run wild as they explore our plant-powered playground. They can expect to find a ginormous suspended cherry, a watermelon seesaw, and other mad and wonderful creations to interact with." Ozie Foster & Nick Burdett, Co-Founders of Plant Pop.

To celebrate the launch of their pop-up event, Plant Pop and an influencer marketing agency, MG Empower, will host a private preview of the exhibition on Friday the 10th of August. The exclusive guest list will include members of the press and influencers invited to take part in, and explore, the unparalleled, plant-based world of unexpected experiences.

The exhibition will be open to the public every day from Saturday the 11th of August until the 4th of September, between 12:00-21:00. The Old Truman Brewery is located on Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL.

Tickets range from £6-19.76 and are available now on Plant Pop's website and V-for's website.

About Plant Pop: Plant Pop is a pop-up event, made up of visually stimulating spaces and rooms themed around plant life, inviting visitors to escape their world to Plant Pop's plant-based sanctuary of exciting and unexpected experiences.

https://www.instagram.com/plantpop_ldn/

About MG EMPOWER: MG Empower is an International Agency for Digital Communication, Influencer Marketing and Talent Management. Driven by insight MG Empower provide 360° campaign management of carefully curated influencer marketing strategies that produce lasting business value for their clients.

http://www.mgempower.com