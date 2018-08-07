

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $712 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $413 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.46 billion from $4.04 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.46 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40



