Say Allo Launches Safe Video Chat Feature to Artificial Intelligence Mobile Dating App at Black Hat USA 2018 | DEF CON

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence mobile dating app and smart singles community, announced the launch of its unique video chat feature allowing safe and convenient video meet-ups within the app. The new dating feature will allow women and men to verify who they are messaging before meeting in person, eliminating the chance of being catfished - further protecting Say Allo's community from fake profiles. The company is proud to be making the announcement at the Black Hat USA 2018 | DEF CON event taking place today Aug-7 through Thursday, Aug-9 (7:00 am - 7:00 pm) at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

In a recent Pew Research study, it is estimated that by 2040, 70% of people will have met their significant other online and that nearly 40% of single Americans are using online dating sites or mobile dating apps today. As the number of people looking for love online or through dating apps rise, "so does the potential for threats," writes cybersecurity expert, "Say Allo" board member and Applied G2 CEO, Joy Randels.

Randels continued, "For women, safety is our biggest concern with everything we do, so advocating enhanced security protocols such as the new video chat feature will enable our community of smart singles, women and men alike to learn so much more about their match instantaneously. I believe this an important safeguarding tool that allows two interested parties to build trust when forming a new relationship, and avoid the potential for scams, catfishing or malicious behavior."

Say Allo's mobile dating video chat feature can only be enabled once a match has been created and a video chat request has been accepted. The company expects the video chat feature to change the way people are using mobile dating apps.

"Time is precious, especially when you're eager to meet the person you've been interacting with on a dating app. While messaging is convenient, we live in an age that allows us to connect immediately through video to see if there's a spark and verify if the connection is - real. We couldn't be more proud to be making this announcement during the Black Hat USA 2018 | DEF CON cybersecurity event, " said Say Allo founder and CEO Zackary Lewis.

A recent article in equitites.com highlights the benefits of artificial intelligence mobile dating apps in a recent article titled: "Is Artificial Intelligence Taking-Over the $3 Billion Online Dating Industry?"

About Say Allo

Say Allo is the first mobile dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo, visit www.justsayallo.com .

