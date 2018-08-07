

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $60.91 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $101.33 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $100.9 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $5.15 billion from $4.56 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $100.9 Mln. vs. $123.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $5.15 Bln vs. $4.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.90



