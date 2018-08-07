

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $216 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.9% to $2.85 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Discovery Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $2.85 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX