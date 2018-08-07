

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands saw a sharp acceleration in the headline consumer price inflation in July to its highest level in nearly five years, thanks to rising house rents and utility costs.



Consumer price inflation jumped to 2.1 percent from 1.7 percent in June, data from the statistical office CBS showed Tuesday.



The figure exceeded 2 percent for the first time since September 2013, the agency said.



Residential rents grew an average 2.3 percent year-on-year in July.



The HICP inflation, which is relevant for euro area comparison, rose to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.



