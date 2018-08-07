

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp (SYNL) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.68 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $0.83 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $6.23 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.6% to $71.89 million from $51.51 million last year.



Synalloy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.23 Mln. vs. $1.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $71.89 Mln vs. $51.51 Mln last year.



