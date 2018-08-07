

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Crocs Inc. (CROX) said that Carrie Teffner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has announced her intention to resign from the company effective April 1, 2019 to pursue strategic board and advisory work.



Anne Mehlman has been named Teffner's successor and will assume the Executive Vice President and CFO role effective August 24, 2018.



Upon Mehlman's arrival, and to ensure a seamless transition, Teffner will transition into the role of Executive Vice President Finance and Strategic Projects.



Mehlman brings more than 15 years of global financial and operational experience to her role. She will join Crocs from Zappos.com, Inc., an online shoe retailer owned by Amazon, where she is CFO.



Before joining Zappos.com, Inc. in 2016, Mehlman was a member of the Crocs management team for over five years, most recently as Vice President Corporate Finance.



Earlier in her career, she served as Division Finance Director at RSC Holdings, Inc., a construction and industrial equipment rental company, acquired by United Rentals, Inc., and as Northeast Regional Controller at Corporate Express, an international B2B seller of office supplies, acquired by Staples, Inc.



