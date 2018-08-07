sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,85 Euro		-0,15
-0,94 %
WKN: A0HM52 ISIN: US2270461096 Ticker-Symbol: C7N 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CROCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROCS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,305
15,571
14:56
15,34
15,62
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROCS INC
CROCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROCS INC15,85-0,94 %