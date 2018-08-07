

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production declined sharply in June, after rising in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production plunged a seasonally adjusted 9.5 percent month-over-month in June, reversing a 4.8 percent rise in May.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 8.3 percent in June, slower than previous month's 9.6 percent spike.



Data also showed that industrial turnover fell 8.6 percent monthly in June, while it grew 11.0 percent from last year.



