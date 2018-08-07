Construction on the 100 MW Kristal Solar Park is set to start in October. The facility will be located near the town of Lommel, in the Flemish province of Limburg. The project developer, local investment agency, Limburgse investeringsmaatschappij (LRM) said the project will be 34% cheaper than expected.The investment agency of Belgium's Flemish province of Limburg, Limburgse investeringsmaatschappij (LRM), has announced that the 100 MW Kristal Solar Park, which it is planning in partnership with the municipality of Lommel, will be constructed by Engie Fabricom, an engineering unit of French energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...