The company's bottom line came in at $123.59 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $16.04 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported adjusted earnings of $104.80 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $277.25 million from $265.01 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



