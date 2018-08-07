GEP Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

- GEP recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

CLARK, New Jersey, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Gartner has named GEP a Leader in its report, 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites.

A complimentary copy of the report is available at www.smartbygep.com/GartnerSSS

"Our product, engineering, marketing and support professionals are relentless in their efforts to provide the best customer experience to the entire ecosystem of SMART by GEP users," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer of GEP. "We challenged ourselves to provide the industry's most powerful, most effective unified procurement platform, while creating a beautiful and really easy-to-use 'consumerized' application - that was the impetus behind SMART by GEP.

"The rapidly expanding number of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies that are GEP customers," Makhija continued, "underscores the success that we've achieved in bringing together process expertise, thoughtful design and refreshing aesthetics on a world-class platform that easily handles the heavy-duty processing and throughput requirements of the most complex global enterprises."

Makhija noted that SMART by GEP, anchored securely in Microsoft Azure, achieves remarkable levels of performance, scalability and resilience, worldwide.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related capabilities.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle, or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

"Ease of use drives adoption," said Al Girardi, GEP's vice president of marketing and analyst relations, "and adoption drives value. Any noise about a given application's feature set or infrastructure is pointless if the application is rejected by users. We're asking business users to expect and demand more.

"For many users, our platform is essentially a digital workspace, and as such, our customers experience SMART by GEP as 'a great place to work' - and that drives productivity and value for their team and business."

Cloud-native SMART by GEP, purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud, leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest, most complex requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

