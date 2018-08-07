

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.69 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $3.62 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.75 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $74.23 million from $62.32 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.75 Mln. vs. $3.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $74.23 Mln vs. $62.32 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX