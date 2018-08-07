

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $103.10 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $56.19 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.65 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $761.03 million from $643.16 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.65 Mln. vs. $55.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $761.03 Mln vs. $643.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $755 to $795 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX