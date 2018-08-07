sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,13 Euro		-0,12
-1,45 %
WKN: A1W4DT ISIN: US2423702032 Ticker-Symbol: SJ2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,33
7,39
14:19
7,32
7,40
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEAN FOODS COMPANY8,13-1,45 %