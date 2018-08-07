

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced 5.7 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.2 percent from May, when it increased by 2.9 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that orders for industry fell 3.5 percent yearly in June, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in May.



Month-on-month, orders declined 5.8 percent in June after falling 1.4 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX