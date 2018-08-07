Dreamlines, cruise OTA market leader in Germany and Australia, has expanded its business in the USA. After establishing operations in the USA in October 2017, Dreamlines quickly outgrew its original offices and recently moved into a new facility to hire additional cruise consultants for its dynamic growth plan. The new offices are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the cruise capital of the world. "We're excited about the very promising market entry in the last months and are looking forward to further developing our presence in the USA to become a major cruise distribution player," says Steven Hattem, Managing Director of Dreamlines USA.

Backed by a recent investment of $55M, Dreamlines plans to significantly invest in its US operations and target the growing US cruise market. Dreamlines follows a customer focused, service driven approach in a hybrid business model between online and offline: The company offers more than 20K cruise products of 30 cruise lines on www.dreamlines.com. And it also connects customers via phone and e-mail with dedicated cruise experts that guide them through the booking process and help them find the cruise that meets their individual needs. In addition, Dreamlines also provides flights and hotel stays to create a perfect cruise experience.

Dreamlines USA is managed by Steven Hattem and Jasper Roll. Hattem is the responsible manager on the ground in Fort Lauderdale and joined Dreamlines with more than 25 years of experience in the travel and cruise industry. His previous positions include leadership and executive roles at World Travel Holdings (CruiseOne and Cruises Inc.) as well as Carlson Leisure Group now Travel Leaders. Roll takes care of the US expansion from the Dreamlines headquarters in Germany. He is a B2C sales and systems expert, having held leading roles at Rocket Internet and audibene.

The Dreamlines group will generate 400 million GMV in 2018 and will thereby become the biggest cruise OTA outside the USA. In addition to the USA, the group operates in Germany (headquarters), the UK, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Russia, Brazil and Singapore. Dreamlines recently acquired Cruise1st and entered the UK market. "We are very satisfied with the successful start of the US business and are looking forward to exploring all opportunities in North America", says Felix Schneider, CEO of the Dreamlines group.

For more information visit www.dreamlines.com.

