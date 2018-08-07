Calero Software Names Joe Pajer Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and managed services, including Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management, announced today that it has named Joe Pajer as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pajer, who most recently served as Vice Chairman of Calero's Board of Directors, brings more than 25 years of senior executive experience leading global technology businesses. Chris Jurasek, who successfully led Calero as CEO for the past three years, will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors and as an active advisor to, and shareholder of, the Company.

Prior to joining Calero, Mr. Pajer was Chief Executive Officer of Thinklogical, a leading global provider of secure, high-performance KVM signal extension and switching systems for video-rich applications. Joe led Thinklogical for six years, building sales, operational and service excellence as the Company scaled to become the global industry leader. Mr. Pajer previously held senior positions at Vocollect, Marconi, FORE Systems, Compaq Computer Corporation and AT&T. He holds an M.S. degree in management and a B.S. degree in civil engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

"I am thrilled to join Calero and to again team up with Riverside Partners," said Joe Pajer. "Calero's leading technology platform, talented and passionate employee base, and company-wide commitment to providing the highest quality customer service are all ingredients I look for in successful companies. I am excited to work with the Calero team to guide the Company as it expands its leadership position as the global provider of choice for telecom, IT and mobility expense management solutions."

"We are thrilled to have Joe leading Calero," said Steven F. Kaplan, General Partner at Riverside Partners and Chairman of Calero's Board of Directors. "Joe has successfully led prior investments for Riverside Partners as CEO of both Thinklogical and Vocollect and we have firsthand experience and confidence in his ability to drive Calero. I want to thank Chris Jurasek for helping lead Calero to this point and for his continued involvement and support as a board member and shareholder."

"Since acquiring Calero less than a year ago, we have made several meaningful strategic investments, consistent with our investment thesis around CLM, building upon Calero's strength in the market," commented Michelle Noon, General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Joe is a proven leader with a track record of running high-performance technology companies. Adding an experienced and talented executive like Joe is further evidence of the Company's commitment to providing the industry with the best technology and customer service available on a global scale."

About Calero Software, LLC

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners LLC

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund V, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information visit www.riversidepartners.com.

