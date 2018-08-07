Company increases investments and expands its partner, channel and alliances in critical regions due to global demand for its groundbreaking technology

CrowdStrike Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the explosive growth of its channel operations and partner ecosystem. This news comes following record partner momentum and sales acceleration through the first half of 2018 and the company announcing a Series E round of $200 million.

Additionally, CrowdStrike announced an expansion of its relationship with Dragos, launching a joint Incident Response (IR) retainer offering. The service is designed to provide a one-stop shop solution allowing organizations to quickly and effectively respond to and prevent threats targeting both endpoints and industrial control systems. These new offerings have been created to specifically meet the needs of IT and operational teams who are responsible for protecting critical organizational systems and infrastructure.

CrowdStrike continues to evolve its Elevate Partner Program with new categories in MSSP, cloud-workload procurements, and OEM/Embedded partnerships. CrowdStrike works with its partners to enable a "whole-ecosystem" approach based on six paths to partner engagement and profitability. Those being:

Channel : Reselling through a rich program that focuses on the product first.

: Reselling through a rich program that focuses on the product first. Technology Alliances : Providing out-of-the-box integrations between the CrowdStrike technology and other innovative technologies to create complete customer solutions.

: Providing out-of-the-box integrations between the CrowdStrike technology and other innovative technologies to create complete customer solutions. MSSPs : Delivering value added services to customers with CrowdStrike as an enabling technology.

: Delivering value added services to customers with CrowdStrike as an enabling technology. OEMs : Embedding CrowdStrike technology into third-party hardware, software, and service solutions.

: Embedding CrowdStrike technology into third-party hardware, software, and service solutions. CrowdStrike Platform: Building applications that based on data from the Falcon platform deliver high-value insights to customer environments.

Building applications that based on data from the Falcon platform deliver high-value insights to customer environments. Cloud Procurements: Leveraging CrowdStrike to empower security teams with improved visibility and control for cloud-based infrastructure and workloads.

Today, CrowdStrike has over 50 integrations with strategic technology alliances. The company will continue to further accelerate its customer momentum and the rapid development of its partner ecosystem to meet the spiking demand for its next-generation endpoint protection technology, intelligence and services. CrowdStrike will continue to expand its international footprint, heavily investing in partnerships and alliances in critical regions such as the UK, Germany, Benelux, India, Singapore, Japan, etc.

Other key global milestones:

375 percent growth in partner sourced business

387 active partners

370 percent increase in deal registrations

477 percent CAGR of partner-driven closed business

Through CrowdStrike's cloud-based platform-first approach, partners receive an open framework for the development and deployment of next-generation cloud native modules integrated into a single solution, simplifying orchestration and automation. This is a major differentiator from other vendors in the space who mainly rely on obsolete, complex architectures that don't easily integrate with modern-day enterprise security solutions and are cumbersome and slow to deploy.

As CrowdStrike continues to rapidly scale the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, the company leverages unparalleled threat telemetry and visibility into the global threat landscape. Powered by industry-leading AI, CrowdStrike processes over 150 billion security events a day to stop all attack types, including never-before-seen cyber threats. CrowdStrike's AI engine is able to make more than 2.3 million decisions each second, significantly advancing real-time threat protection with speed and accuracy.

Recent third-party industry validation for CrowdStrike's groundbreaking technology have come from major analyst firms, such as Forrester and Gartner. Forrester named CrowdStrike as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018 report. According to the report, "CrowdStrike has helped shaped the mold for the modern endpoint security suite." CrowdStrike was also positioned the highest for ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision in the Visionaries Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

CrowdStrike is the only security company that offers a free trial of its antivirus replacement solution, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent, enabling immediate deployments through the power of the cloud. CrowdStrike stands so firmly behind its powerful technology, that the company recently announced a warranty of up to $1 million for its EPP Complete solution.

Supporting Quotes:

Matthew Polly, vice president of Worldwide Business Development and Channels, CrowdStrike

"At CrowdStrike, we are committed to the growth of our strategic partner ecosystem through our industry-leading cloud-native technology and robust network of channel, managed services, technology partners, and integrators. The latest round of funding allows us to go deep into new, critical markets, beef up partner enablement and offer CrowdStrike's disruptive technology to enterprises and down market."

Kevin Clarke, director of Channel, Desk Global Vendor Management, BT Security

"We chose to partner with CrowdStrike because they have pioneered the power of the cloud to protect against the modern-day threat landscape. Our partnership continues to evolve with CrowdStrike's next-generation solution aligning seamlessly with BT's commitment to offer the most effective and reliable solutions to its customers. As such, this strategic partnership of both industry-leading technology and comprehensive services will help customers be more resilient in the face of growing cyber threats."

Ben Miller, director, Threat Operations Center, Dragos

"We set out to partner with CrowdStrike to drive unique value by pairing CrowdStrike's technology and services to our OT/ICS solutions. Industrial companies have been quick to respond and gain these advantages. Our partnership today is significant in the unique alliance of services, intelligence, and technology across all segments of the companies that our civilization depends on."

Oni Chakravartti, senior vice president, Worldwide Partner Business, Optiv

"Optiv is committed to enabling clients to significantly reduce enterprise risk by taking a strategic 'inside-out' approach to cybersecurity starting with risk mitigation, the core requirement of every enterprise, and building out from there with strategy, infrastructure, rationalization, operations optimization and ongoing measurement. Our partnership with CrowdStrike is giving our joint clients the opportunity to move away from the traditional 'outside-in' approach to proactively adopting next-generation all-encompassing solutions. This is critical for public and private entities that need to effectively manage enterprise risk. We are committed to helping today's security organizations rationalize infrastructure and optimize operations, so that they can focus more time on strategic business objectives and less time on never-ending fire drills."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, Falcon instantly correlates over 150 billion security events a day from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There's much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

You can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting your free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

2018 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon, CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent, Falcon Prevent, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight, Falcon Insight, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover, Falcon Discover, CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence, Falcon Intelligence, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS, Falcon DNS, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch, Falcon OverWatch, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight and Falcon Spotlight are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005281/en/

Contacts:

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Ilina Cashiola, 202-340-0517

Ilina.cashiola@crowdstrike.com