CUV Ventures Corp.: Travelucion Has Elected Constellation Software Inc. Subsidiary Juniper For The RevoluVIP Travel Club XML and GDS Software Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV (http://web.tmxmoney.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=CUV)) (the "Company") Vancouver, BC - (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the wholly owned Travel Subsidiary, Travelucion, has elected Constellation Software Inc (TSE - CSU (https://web.tmxmoney.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=CSU)) subsidiary, Juniper, for the RevoluVIP Travel Club XML and GDS software technology. Constellation Software Inc., through its subsidiary Juniper, offers the most superlative cutting edge travel software on the market. A definitive contract was signed on July 30th, 2018 between Travelucion and, Constellation Software Inc. subsidiary, Juniper.

RevoluVIP Corporate Presentation

The company is delighted to provide shareholders with the latest RevoluVIP Corporate Presentation

Link to presentation (https://www.cuvventures.com/assets/docs/presentations/Presentation_RevoluVIP_2018.pdf)

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software Inc (TSE - CSU (https://web.tmxmoney.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=CSU)) is a diversified software company based in Toronto, Canada and, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a $20 billion dollar market cap, and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX 60. The company was founded by Mark Leonard, a former venture capitalist, in 1995. It went public in 2006, and now has 13,000 employees spread over 6 operating segments. CUV Ventures and Travelucion are elated with the software technology available from its Juniper subsidiary and are looking forward to a swift rollout of the RevoluVIP platform.

RevoluVIP Current Status

As explained to shareholders, the key components of the RevoluVIP Travel Club (https://www.cuvventures.com/travel/revoluvip) were; Travel License, GDS license, IATA License and, a cutting edge software partner. To this end, the following milestones have now been achieved and, ahead of schedule.

Travelucion acquisition - 21 March 2016

Travelucion 1 destination trial - 2016/17

Amadeus GDS License - April 27 th, 2018

2018 IATA Accreditation - July 4 th, 2018

2018 Juniper XML Sofware License - 30 July 2018

Online Travel Subsidiary Trials and Proof of Concept

The wholly owned subsidiary Travelucion carried out a proof of concept trial in 2017, covering a single Caribbean destination, receiving approximately 3.6 million tourists annually and, focusing only on 100% automated online travel sales (non assisted sales). The results of this trial were promising, netting $2.5 million in audited online travel sales for the year ending 31 May 2017. The company now feels that it has assembled the right team of professionals to take this venture to the next level, adding over 128 new destinations, while at the same time, gaining support from the world's largest travel sector players; Amadeus, IATA, Juniper and Constellation Software Inc.

Domain Lease Negotiations

The final step of RevoluVIP is the concept of broad travel distribution across multiple country specific web properties. Deploying international blanket coverage of country/destination specific travel websites, each displaying profound national travel offers, while, at the same time, capturing increased destination based web search visitors, organically. Management is currently negotiating the lease of the "VIP Collection" 181 domain names and, legacy web traffic, as displayed in the corporate presentation. As these domain names and websites are the property of a company associated with a related party, TSX exchange approval is sought.

Complete Website Overhaul

Each website will be completely transformed under the RevoluVIP program, with fresh themes and, the latest cutting edge XML and GDS technologies. The current websites, in terms of their current content and design displayed on the "VIP Collection", should, therefore, be ignored.

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Cryptotoken sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion (http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data) family remittance market. Click here (https://cuvventures.com/about/about-cuv-ventures) to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com (http://www.cuvventures.com/). The Company has approximately 123,200,000 shares issued and outstanding.

CUV VENTURES CORP.

STEVE MARSHALL

______________________________

Steve Marshall

CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

CUV Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cuvventures.com (mailto:info@cuvventures.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) for further information.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cuba Ventures Corp. via Globenewswire

