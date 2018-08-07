Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical Signs Agreement With Sales Group to Represent Premier's Topical Pain Relief Products to the Military

Group Has Extensive Experience and Connections Within Military and Government Procurement Organization

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc (OTCQB: BIEI) a research based publicly traded biomedical company has signed a sales representative agreement with 4 Your Pain, LLC, a newly formed company whose members have extensive experience in selling medical products to the U.S. Department of Defense and other governmental agencies. The group also has experience and connections in selling to long term care facilities, which Premier Biomedical has targeted for its topical pain relief products. This move augments the growing number of regional sales representatives and local distributors scattered throughout the U.S.

4 Your Pain's executive team released a statement saying that, "We are excited to partner with Premier Biomedical in getting their pain relief products out to the individuals in need of relief from pain they have to deal with on a daily basis. When we made the commitment to assist Premier Biomedical in launching their pain relief products, it was largely due to their approach and ability to deliver products that will increase "quality of life measures" for those in need."

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, "The experience and expertise John Porter and his people bring to our sales efforts is remarkable. Their initial focus will be to bring our products to active military personnel to provide them access to effective pain relieving treatments, without the potential for addiction to dangerous and deadly opioids."

Opioids are responsible for nearly 100 deaths per day. Experts project this figure could go as high as 250 deaths per day, if steps are not taken to reduce the spread of opioid use. Testimonies from people who were able to reduce or eliminate their intake of opioid pain killers through use of Premier Biomedical's topical pain relief products can be reviewed at the company's website at www.painreliefmeds.com.

About 4 Your Pain, LLC

4 Your Pain, LLC is a new company that focuses on partnering new or existing "best in class" products within their therapeutic category. They will target the DOD, government agencies, and Long Term Care facilities for the immediate future. The company is based out of South Carolina and it will be building its portfolio through a partnership with Premiere Biomedical. The focus of the company is on premium products that will provide unparalleled efficiency, tolerability and low side effect profiles for the patients within each respective category.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

