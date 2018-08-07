Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Execution of Standstill Agreement with International Bank of Commerce

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (the 'Company' or 'Camber'), based in San Antonio, Texas, a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, announced the execution of an Agreement in Connection with the Loan with International Bank Of Commerce ("IBC") effective August 1, 2018. Pursuant to the agreement, IBC agreed to a standstill under its loan with the Company (which has a balance of $36.9 million) and gave its consent to the Company's planned disposition of a substantial portion of its assets in exchange for the buyer's assumption of all of Camber's senior debt with IBC, as previously disclosed (the "Standstill Agreement").

Under the Standstill Agreement, the Company will pay interest on the loan for June and July as well as IBC's legal fees associated with the Loan and the Standstill Agreement. The Company will also pledge to IBC 87.5% of its assets in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma. Additionally, the Company will have until September 30, 2018 to close its transaction with N& B Energy, LLC ("N&B"), the Company associated with Camber's former CEO and Director, Richard N. Azar, II, and another former director, Donnie B Seay, both guarantors under the IBC Loan, unless extended due to regulatory requirements or the mutual agreement of all parties. In the event that the closing of the N&B acquisition does not occur, the Company can transfer the assets to IBC or its designee under substantially similar terms and conditions.

Also on August 3, 2018, the Company and N&B entered into a First Amendment to Asset Purchase Agreement (the "First Amendment"), which amended the terms of the July 12, 2018 Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Sale Agreement") to (a) modify, clarify and replace certain of the exhibits to the original Sale Agreement, including the terms of the overriding royalty interests and production payment agreed to be granted to the Company as part of such Sale Agreement; (b) amend the Sale Agreement to remove the requirement that the Company obtain shareholder approval prior to the closing of such Sale Agreement; and (c) include a deadline of August 31, 2018 for the completion of N&B Energy's due diligence under the Sale Agreement.

In the event the transaction closes or the Company transfers its assets to IBC, the Company will retain its assets in Glasscock County and Hutchinson Counties, Texas and will also retain a 12.5% production payment (subject to a maximum of $2.5 million) and a 3% overriding royalty interest in its existing Okfuskee County, Oklahoma asset. In addition, Camber will be retaining an overriding royalty interest on certain undeveloped leasehold interests. Camber is also continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities which will further enhance the Company's growth plans, funding permitting.

Additionally, if the transaction closes or the Company transfers its assets to IBC, the Company will be granted a novation from the obligation to pay the debt owed to IBC, which will significantly enhance the Company's balance sheet and cash flow by eliminating all future debt service payments.

The Company has determined that under Nevada law, it is not required to seek shareholder approval for the transaction.

The Interim CEO of Camber, Louis G. Schott, noted, "The Company hopes to close the transaction by the middle of September 2018, allowing Camber to significantly improve its balance sheet and position itself towards regaining compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American.'

Mr. Schott continued, 'This should also position the Company for future growth through acquisition and development opportunities.'

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Hunton formation in Central Oklahoma in addition to anticipated project development in the Texas Panhandle. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.camber.energy .

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

